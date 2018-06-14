James Spann: Mix of sun, storms to continue for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading toward the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: While the northern half of the state is generally dry early this morning, we have a number of showers and a few thunderstorms in a broad zone from Clanton and Selma southwest to Mobile. Steady rain was falling at places like Selma and Butler at daybreak.

We have dense fog advisory for northeast Alabama early this morning, where visibility is very restricted; that fog will dissipate by mid-morning.

Today will be another warm, very humid day with potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms; most of them will come this afternoon and tonight. The high today will be in the 84- to 88-degree range for most communities.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: The overall weather pattern won’t change much; we do believe the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama will trend hotter and drier as the air becomes more stable there, but for the rest of the state we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active between 1 and 11 p.m. (although we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower). Highs will be in the 87- to 91-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes. Expect partly sunny days with scattered showers and storms possible daily, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will remain somewhere between 88 and 92. There will be variations in the coverage and placement of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but that is determined by small-scale boundaries that can’t be identified days in advance.

TROPICS: A broad disturbance is over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning; it will move into the far southwest Gulf of Mexico later today and tonight. The odds of development are low, but it will push deeper tropical moisture up into Texas over the weekend. This won’t affect Alabama or the central Gulf Coast, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

In the eastern Pacific, Bud is barely a tropical storm this morning as it nears the southern tip of Baja California around Cabo San Lucas; it will dissipate over the next 48 hours, but some of the moisture could work up into New Mexico this weekend.

