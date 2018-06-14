World Cup 2026 may yet have Birmingham presence

By Bob Blalock

Birmingham may still have a connection to the World Games in 2026. (iStock)

Timing is everything.

And Birmingham’s timing for becoming a host city in the North American effort to secure the 2026 World Cup was awful. Wednesday, a combined bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada won the hosting rights. Sixty of the 80 matches, including the final, will be in the U.S.

Gene Hallman announces U.S. Women’s Soccer Team will play at Legion Field as part of its Victory Tour. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter)

Last August, Birmingham was one of about 50 cities that received a bid package to become one of at least 11 U.S. venues, said Gene Hallman, president and CEO of the Bruno Event Team.

“It was the worst timing,” said Hallman, who was a key player in bringing Olympic soccer to Birmingham in 1996. “Our challenge was, we had to bid Legion Field. Legion Field was not competitive.”

Hallman said he called U.S. soccer officials about bidding the new stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) as the city’s venue for games. At that time, though, funding for the stadium was not in place.

“You can’t bid a hypothetical,” Hallman said.

Still, Hallman said Birmingham may benefit from the winning North American bid. Atlanta “most certainly” will be one of the 11 U.S. venues, he said, and because Birmingham is close to Atlanta, the Magic City stands to gain. It helps, he said, that Birmingham has an “outstanding” relationship with U.S. Soccer.

“We have a very strong possibility of being a host for a team, a country, to do all their training prior to the World Cup in Birmingham,” Hallman said.

Also, Birmingham could become a medical hub for soccer players training and competing in the region to receive treatment, he said, as well as hosting large viewing parties of games that in previous cup competitions have been attended by thousands.

Once the stadium at the BJCC is finished, Birmingham “will definitely be in the mix” for “friendlies,” Hallman said.

“We’ll have a good five years of runup where we can host a lot of competition prior to the World Cup,” he said.

A Mexican fan celebrates with a Mexican flag after winning hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in conjunction with the United States and Canada on June 13 in Moscow, Russia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images )
Mexican fans celebrate after winning hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in conjunction with the United States and Canada on June 13 in Moscow, Russia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images )
Team USA jerseys are seen as the World Cup tournament being held in Russia kicked off June 13. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

