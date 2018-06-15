Aaron Eckhart’s ‘Live!’ wrapping up filming in Birmingham

Filming for the action movie “Live!” wraps up this weekend in downtown Birmingham, including helicopter scenes shot Friday using Alabama Power’s buildings.

Helicopters mounted with cameras could be seen landing and taking off Friday from the roof of Alabama Power’s parking garage between scenes. One was green with “police” painted on the side, while the other depicted a white and blue “newscopter.”

“We are excited to have the movie ‘Live’ filmed in our city and grateful to all of our residents, small business owners and corporate partners who have been so supportive,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted today. “Thank you @alabamapower for the use of your building today. It’s exciting to see the production helicopters and movie magic happening right here in the Magic City.”

Helicopters use the roof of Alabama Power’s parking garage in downtown Birmingham during filming of the movie “Live!” on Friday. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter) A “police” helicopter flies above Birmingham Friday during filming of the movie “Live!” downtown. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter) A “police” helicopter flies above Birmingham Friday during filming of the movie “Live!” downtown. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter)

“Live!” stars actor Aaron Eckhart in a police thriller about a disgraced cop’s pursuit of a kidnap victim in a race against time after accidentally killing the abductor.

Filming started in Birmingham in May and has included car chases, flying cars, explosions and other stunts downtown.

Helicopters were expected to be filming Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Because stunts are involved, several streets were closed and foot traffic was not allowed on sidewalks in certain areas. Anyone in the vicinity where filming is taking place should be cautious and follow film crew instructions regarding crossing and walking through these areas.