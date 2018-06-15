Birmingham Sloss Fest Profile: Morning Teleportation

Performer: Morning Teleportation (https://morningteleportation.bandcamp.com/)

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage

Type of music: Psychedelic rock, Indie Rock

About: Morning Teleportation is that they will always keep you guessing. From saxophone features to banjo strumming, even the band members have trouble choosing their genre. It’s clear to listeners that these guys love music and when they make their music, they’re having a blast. Morning Teleportation was founded in 2009 in Bowling Green, Kentucky by childhood friends Tiger Merrit (vocals/ guitar) and Travis Goodwin (keyboard/ saxophone/ vocals) as well as Tres Coker (drums) and Paul Wilkerson (bass).

The band has released two studio albums: “Expanding Anyway” (2011) and “Salivating for Symbiosis” (2017), both on Glacial Pace Records. “Salivating for Symbiosis,” features an impressive lineup of guest contributors, including Death Cab for Cutie’s David Depper and Cage the Elephant’s Daniel Tichenor. Morning Teleportation has opened for The Flaming Lips, Cage the Elephant and Modest Mouse. Sloss Fest is not their first foray into festival shows; they’ve also played Bonnaroo Music Festival, Electric Forest Music Festival and Sasquatch! Music Festival.

Discography: “Expanding Anyway” (2011), “Salivating for Symbiosis” (2017).

You may have heard: “The Code,” “Expanding Anyway,” “Turning the Time.”

For fans of: Modest Mouse, Man Man, Cage the Elephant, Primus.

