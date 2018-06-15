On this day in Alabama history: Wallace Wade was born

June 15, 1892

Wallace Wade was born in Trenton, Tennessee, on June 15, 1892. He is considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. Wade is credited with promoting Southern football nationwide by building powerhouses at the University of Alabama and Duke University in North Carolina. Wade led three Crimson Tide teams to national championships and took three Alabama teams and two Duke teams to the prestigious Rose Bowl. The first Rose Bowl Alabama played in, in 1926, is considered by many college football historians as the most important game in Southern football history. Southern football was considered inferior compared with other parts of the country, and Alabama, a heavy underdog to the University of Washington, won 20-19.

Wallace Wade in the Vanderbilt University yearbook, 1922. (Wikipedia) Coach Wallace Wade (1892-1986) is credited by Paul “Bear” Bryant with establishing the University of Alabama’s tradition of college football excellence. After near-flawless stints at Fitzgerald and Clark Military School and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, Wade took the reins in Tuscaloosa in 1923. His Crimson Tide teams went 61-13, winning four conference championships and three national titles. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama) Coach Wallace Wade sizes up the competition on the sidelines during the University of Alabama’s 1926 Rose Bowl appearance against the University of Washington in Pasadena, California. The UA Crimson Tide defeated the Huskies, 20-19. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Paul W. Bryant Museum, University of Alabama)

