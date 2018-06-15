James Spann: Hot, humid days for Alabama with scattered storms

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the weekend and beyond from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MUST BE JUNE IN ALABAMA: A check of the radar this morning shows a band of showers and storms over the southwest counties of the state, and an isolated cluster of storms over Sumter County in west Alabama just before daybreak. Otherwise, it is muggy with patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s.

There is a weak upper low over southeast Alabama, so when scattered showers and storms develop today they will be moving westward around the top of that circulation. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is about 1 in 3; otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high at or just over 90 degrees for most communities.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. The weather stays hot and humid, the sky will be partly sunny both days, and we will have random, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of them will come from about 1 until 11 p.m., and again the risk of any one spot seeing rain is about 1 in 3. Highs for the weekend will be in the 89- to 92-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: We will simply roll with a persistence forecast — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 88- to 92-degree range, classic June weather for the Deep South.

TROPICS: A disorganized tropical wave will push deeper moisture into Texas in two to four days, but tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin for the next five days. Sea surface temperatures remain cool over the eastern Atlantic.

In the eastern Pacific, tropical storm Bud will dissipate by tonight over Mexico, but some of the moisture could work up into the Southwest U.S. this weekend.

PENNSYLVANIA TORNADO: National Weather Service survey teams determined the damage in Wilkes-Barre from Wednesday night was consistent with an EF2 strength tornado, meaning the average wind speed reached between 111 and 135 mph. The report said winds likely hit 130 mph as the tornado traveled about half a mile after first touching down near the Wyoming Valley Mall.

