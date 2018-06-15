James Spann: More hot, muggy days ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: So far today, the most widespread thunderstorm activity is over the southern half of the state, but a few widely scattered storms are forming as far north as I-20 at mid-afternoon. Away from the storms, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s at most places. Scattered storms will end late tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: No overall change in this classic summer pattern. We’ll have hot, humid days with the risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The latest model data suggests storms could be a little more numerous Sunday as the air will be a bit more unstable. The high Saturday will be in the low 90s, but we now expect mid to upper 80s Sunday, when showers and storms should be more active.

NEXT WEEK: Partly sunny, hot, muggy days will continue with scattered showers and storms, mostly during the peak of the daytime heating process. Highs will be 88-92, lows in the low 70s. It’s pretty much a persistence forecast, and what we expect in June, July and August in Alabama.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the Yucatan channel will move toward the Texas coast over the next few days. While development is not expected, it will bring potential for heavy rain to part of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana early next week. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

In the eastern Pacific, Bud is a dissipating tropical depression over northern Mexico, but some of the moisture from the system could work up into the Southwest U.S. this weekend.

