Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Flagship

Performer: Flagship

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14 on the Monster Energy Shed Stage from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Type of Music: Indie Rock

About: This duo, from Charlotte, N.C., is on a mission to “make music that stirs up feelings, creates an atmospheric vice and makes you feel an array of emotions amidst a moving soundscape of timeless rock and roll.”

Michael Finster and Drake Margolnick formed Flagship in 2011. They blend the sound of early U2, Americana and radio-friendly rock acts. Their “churning and dreamy” sound won a contract with the San Francisco Bay area’s Bright Antenna Records. As the description on the Bright Antenna website puts it: “If you like transplendent and moving soundscapes that will take you places you’ve only imagined in your wildest and most beautiful dreams, then Flagship is the band for you.”

Discography:

“Blackbush” (cq) (EP) – 2012

“Flagship” – 2013

“Faded” (EP) – 2015

“The Electric Man” – 2016

You might have heard:

• “Mexican Jackpot”

• “Midnight”

• “Are You Calling”

• “Life Underwater”

For fans of: Early U2

