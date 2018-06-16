On this day in Alabama history: CSS Nashville arrived in Mobile Bay

June 16, 1863

The CSS Nashville, built in Montgomery, was one of the last ironclads the Confederacy built during the Civil War. It also was one of the last major Confederate ships to see action before the end of the war, and probably the only ironclad built in Montgomery. The Nashville was outfitted with the era’s most advanced naval armaments. After launch, the Nashville traveled down the Alabama River to the Navy yard at Selma, where the CSS Tennessee had been built, for further outfitting. The ship then was towed to Mobile. To cross the Dog River Bar with just 10 feet of water, the Nashville was equipped with flotation devices known as camels. The Nashville arrived in Mobile Bay on June 16, 1863, where it was scheduled to be clad stem to stern in iron plating. Plating was scarce, though, and the vessel never received a complete outfit of armor plate before the war’s end. The ship was also to be fitted with a 24-pounder howitzer and seven Brooke rifled guns cast in Selma, the Civil War’s most advanced naval ordnance. Because of the slope of the ship’s armor, the Nashville required longer guns. The iron works in Selma was able to complete only three.

Sketch of the CSS Nashville. (U.S. Naval Historical Center, Wikipedia) USS Tennessee, ca. 1865. The Confederate ironclad warship CSS Tennessee was built in Selma and saw action in the Battle of Mobile Bay in August 1864. The ship was surrendered to the Union Navy in that battle and recommissioned the USS Tennessee and employed in the capture of Fort Morgan on Aug. 23, 1864. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the U.S. Naval Historical Center) Stephen R. Mallory (ca. 1813-1873) was a U.S. senator from Florida during the 1850s and secretary of the Navy of the Confederacy in the early 1860s. He worked to increase the Confederacy’s naval power after secession through construction of war ships and the commissioning of existing vessels. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Library of Congress) David G. Farragut (1801-1870) was a Union Navy commander who led his fleet to the capture of New Orleans in 1862 and of Mobile Bay in 1864, during which he reportedly exclaimed, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” He was the first man promoted to Rear Admiral of the Union Navy, as well as its first four-star admiral. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Library of Congress)

