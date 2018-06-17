On this day in Alabama history: Guy Hunt was born

June 17, 1933

Guy Hunt was born in Holly Pond in rural Cullman County on this day in 1933. He served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1993. Hunt became governor as a result of a Democratic Party squabble that angered Alabama voters, and was the first Republican elected governor of Alabama since the Reconstruction Era. Hunt also was the first to be removed from that office after he was convicted on ethics charges in 1993. Hunt’s conviction required immediate removal from office, according to Alabama law. Within hours, James E. Folsom Jr., the Democratic lieutenant governor, was sworn in as Alabama’s new chief executive. In a controversial action, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles in March 1998 pardoned Hunt, arguing that he was innocent of the charges brought against him.

Guy Hunt (1933-2009) served as the 49th governor of Alabama from 1987 to 1993, when he was removed from office after being found guilty of a felony ethics violation. Hunt was the first Republican governor elected since Reconstruction. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Guy and Helen Hunt in 1987, the year he became the 49th governor of Alabama. Hunt was the first Republican to lead the state since the Reconstruction Era. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) James E. Folsom Jr. became governor of Alabama in 1993 after Gov. Guy Hunt was convicted on a felony ethics charge. Folsom was elected to three terms as lieutenant governor, in 1987, 1990 and 2007. Folsom is known for bringing a Mercedes-Benz plant to Alabama and for removing the Confederate flag from the state Capitol building. His father, James “Big Jim” Folsom Sr., was governor of Alabama from 1947-51 and 1955-59. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Former Alabama Gov. Guy Hunt returned to preaching in 1998. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News)

