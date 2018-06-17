Sloss Fest profile: Matt Maeson

Sloss Fest: See Matt Maeson on the Monster Energy Shed Stage from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Type of Music: Bluesy indie folk

About: Not just anyone can say they spent years on the road singing at prisons and biker rallies, nor played songs about salvation in front of strippers and Hell’s Angels at Sturgis, one of the world’s biggest motorcycle rallies. Matt Maeson can.

Chesapeake Bay native Maeson was raised on Christian music as part of a family band for prison ministry. He learned to play guitar and drums early in life, and was soon touring the country with his parents.

The experience of playing in high-security prisons and other dark corners of society made a lasting impression. Later, he discovered there was whole other world of music outside and “went bonkers” – hiding away in his bedroom closet to write music. He credits his skills to Johnny Cash, Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Buckley and Kurt Cobain.

As with all of Maeson’s music, his LP asks all the questions he has posed about desperation, redemption and love. He said that every song he has written is based on a real happening in his life.

In early 2017, Maeson’s standout song “Cringe” made it to Spotify’s United States Viral 50 chart. “Me and My Friends Are Lonely,” “Hallucinogenics” and “Unconditional” are among Maeson’s big hits.



Discography: “Who Killed Matt Maeson,” March 31, 2018.

For fans of: X Ambassadors, Grizfolk, Manchester Orchestra and Twenty One Pilots.

