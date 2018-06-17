Sloss Fest profile: Matt Maeson

By Donna Cope

When people throw chai tea packs and gushers at you onstage, it may be time to wonder, singer/songwriter Matt Maeson said. At 25, he has spent much of his life as a performer and is well-acquainted to living on the road. In his formative years, he traveled across the U.S. with his parents as part of a prison ministry. Maeson's music career came 'out of the dark' when he was exposed to 'outside singers' such as Johnny Cash and others. Get a taste of Maeson's razor-sharp talent at Sloss Fest on July 14, when he performs on the Monster Energy Shed Stage at 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Contributed)
Maeson lives his life without apologies and his songs are based on real events from his life. (Contributed)

Sloss Fest: See Matt Maeson on the Monster Energy Shed Stage from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Type of Music: Bluesy indie folk

About: Not just anyone can say they spent years on the road singing at prisons and biker rallies, nor played songs about salvation in front of strippers and Hell’s Angels at Sturgis, one of the world’s biggest motorcycle rallies. Matt Maeson can.

Chesapeake Bay native Maeson was raised on Christian music as part of a family band for prison ministry. He learned to play guitar and drums early in life, and was soon touring the country with his parents.

The experience of playing in high-security prisons and other dark corners of society made a lasting impression. Later, he discovered there was whole other world of music outside and “went bonkers” – hiding away in his bedroom closet to write music. He credits his skills to Johnny Cash, Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Buckley and Kurt Cobain.

As with all of Maeson’s music, his LP asks all the questions he has posed about desperation, redemption and love. He said that every song he has written is based on a real happening in his life.

In early 2017, Maeson’s standout song “Cringe” made it to Spotify’s United States Viral 50 chart. “Me and My Friends Are Lonely,” “Hallucinogenics” and “Unconditional” are among Maeson’s big hits.


Discography: “Who Killed Matt Maeson,” March 31, 2018.

For fans of: X Ambassadors, Grizfolk, Manchester Orchestra and Twenty One Pilots.

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.

