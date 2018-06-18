Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: *repeat repeat

Performer: *repeat repeat

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14, 2:15-3 p.m., Blast Stage

Type of Music: Bi-coastal beach pop

About: Do not adjust your television set. *Repeat repeat is the real name of this Nashville band built around husband and wife, Jared and Kristyn Corder.

The band defines itself as “mixing the sunny swoon of sixties pop with a dark swirl of Warholian garage rock,” combining “California surf culture and New York street smarts” into a blend of “bloom, doom, and boom.”

Kristyn and Jared have California roots, which show up in their latest album, “Floral Canyon,” a salute to Laurel Canyon, a community in the Hollywood Hills just north of Sunset Boulevard where music stars lived in the 1960s and ’70s. The album was released by Dangerbird Records, located on the opposite end of Sunset in the Silver Lake community of LA.

Discography: “Bad Latitude” (2014), “Floral” (2017)

You might have heard:

• “Girlfriend”

• “Polina Beefman”

• “Speaker Destroyer”

For fans of: “The Mamas and the Papas”

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify

