Alabama Legacy Moment: Montgomery State Capital

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Montgomery State Capital
The capitol building is at the heart of the Alabama state capital in Montgomery. (file)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Montgomery State Capital.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Montgomery State Capital from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

