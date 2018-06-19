Sloss Fest profile: Morgan Saint

Performer: Morgan Saint

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15 on the Monster Energy Shed Stage from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Type of Music: Artsy/indie-pop

About: With her jet black hair and a porcelain complexion – combined with a penchant for palazzo-type pants – Morgan Saint could have just as well stepped off a French fashion show runway rather than becoming a musician, singer and songwriter.

A few short years ago, Saint had the voice but lacked the daring to try out for “American Idol” – the competitions seemed “too out there” and she wasn’t ready for the stresses of auditioning for a national TV show. But Saint has overcome any early deficiency in bravado with sheer talent.

Instead of trying for Idol’s “golden ticket” to Hollywood and musical stardom, Saint studied piano for eight years and taught herself to play guitar, privately writing songs during high school and writing poetry in college. A quiet artist, her natural flair was forced to emerge in palpable form, into something one can see and touch, instead of hear. She majored in illustration with a focus on photography and graphic design at Parsons the New School for Design in New York City, graduating in 2016.

At home in Long Island, New York, Saint still had a passion for music. She began performing locally and met singer, songwriter and producer Cass Dillon. With his tutelage, Saint recorded 10 songs. In August 2017, Saint signed with Epic Records, and her ballad “You” was the debut single. Her EP, “17 Hero,” came out Oct. 13, 2017.

On March 8, 2018, Saint took TV by storm when she landed on Conan O’Brien’s stage, performing her popular single, “Just Friends.” Illuminated on a dark stage and clad in black leather pants – perhaps an ode to her younger, goth self – Saint looked as willowy and formless as her voice. Her vocal performance could be compared to what one might imagine an angel sounds like – light, breathy, nearly ethereal. But her lyrics have substance, and they are hard-hitting:

“When you told me you were too scared

And your mother wouldn’t care for me

Tattoo my name all across your leg

Number seventeen, won’t you promise me

Say what you need to say

Make me feel some type of way

Do what you need to do

Make sure I don’t run away …”

When she completed the song to rousing applause, O’Brien quickly joined Saint at the right of the stage. His voice brimming with excitement, O’Brien exclaimed, “Yeah! Great! That’s fantastic!” Shaking her hand, O’Brien said, “I love your voice! That’s fantastic!”

In-the-know music lovers won’t want to miss the opportunity to catch Saint’s 45-minute set on the second day of Sloss Fest. Saint’s unusual way of dressing and her freestyle dance moves are only part of the show: She’s a fearless performer.

Discography: Her EP “17 Hero” was released Oct. 13, 2017.

You might have heard: “You,” “Paper Scissors,” “Glass House” and “Just Friends.”

For fans of: Lorde, Broods, Banks and Vérité.

