Meal prepping Sunday made easy with Fit Five Meals

Fit Five Meals is a healthy prepared meal company in Birmingham. There’s no cooking or cleaning; just pop one of the Fit Five meals into the microwave and then eat.

The meals are prepared fresh, never frozen and are about 500 calories each. There are nine meal options to choose from each week. The meals range from a rotisserie chicken plate to a filet plate to a Greek pasta bowl.

“The main concept at the beginning was five meals all under 500 calories, but as a whole the company now provides about 8,000 meals a month, and we also donate our remaining meals on Thursday to the homeless shelter downtown,” co-owner Paul Shunnarah says.

Shunnarah and business partner Brock Warren began Fit Five in May 2017, and now have 11 locations around Birmingham. Shunnarah began cooking meals in his restaurant, Overtime Grill and Bar in Homewood, but now operates from a kitchen in Hoover. Fit Five offers alternative options for people looking to eat healthy food in a hurry.

Getting Fit Five meals to your table is easy: Choose your meals online, stop by one of the pick-up sites, and then heat and eat. If you haven’t ordered meals online, three Elite Nutrition stores around Birmingham offer a grab-and-go option, but supplies are limited.

You can order your meals at fitfivemeals.com and follow them on social media to find their weekly menu.