Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: 21 Savage

Performer: 21 Savage

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14, 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on the Blast Stage

Type of music: Hip Hop, Trap

About: Joseph Bin-Abraham Shayaa, better known as 21 Savage, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. 21 first received attention in 2015, when he partnered with Metro Boomin on the EP “Savage Mode.” The EP reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200 — 21’s highest-charting EP at the time — and featured the single “X (feat. Future),” which became his first platinum record.

In 2017, 21 released “Issa Album,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single “Bank Account” charting in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. 21 also has been featured on many singles and albums with artists such as Post Malone, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, BlocBoy JB and other rappers, all while making a unique name for himself.

Discography: “Savage Mode” (2016), “Without Warning” (2017), “21XXX.” (2017)

You may have heard: “Bank Account,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Ghostface Killers,” “X.”

For fans of: Quality Control, Huncho Jack, Mike WiLL Made-It, Young Thug.

Social: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.