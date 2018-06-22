Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Griz

Performer: Griz

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, 8:45 p.m. on the Steam Stage

Type of music: Saxophonist combines electro-soul, funk and “future-funk” sounds.

About: Billboard called the 27-year-old sax man (also known as Grant Kwiecinski) and his music “brilliant.” And according to DJ Mag, Griz’s music is “more than all good – it’s great.” Griz has become a champion of the live electronic landscape, effortlessly blending improvised saxophone, guitar and vocals over booming bass lines, hard drops, and some of the most creative transitions in the game.

He released six singles that all claimed the coveted No.1 spot on Hype Machine’s Popular Now charts. His performances have reached main stages at festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Electric Forest and Outside Lands.

In his hometown of Detroit, the artist has begun fundraising efforts to help young artists have better access to the music scene. In 2016, more than $50,000 was raised for Little Kids Rock – an organization that funds music education in public schools. Griz continues to develop artists under his label “All Good Records.”

Discography: “Good Will Prevail” (2016), “Mad Liberation” (2012), ” Say it Loud” (2015)

For fans of: Big Gigantic, Gramatik, Paper Diamond

Social: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.