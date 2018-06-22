City Cafe makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

For those in west Alabama looking for a good meal at a great price, many already know about the gem that is City Café. The restaurant is lauded as country cooking at its best, and customers overwhelmingly order either the meat and two- or three-veggie option.

After finishing their meal, customers in this downtown Northport restaurant have delicious homemade dessert options.

For co-owner Geanie Brown, it’s long been a family affair. See why the City Cafe’s meals top the State Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.



Meat and three from City Cafe among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.