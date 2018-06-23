Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Shocks

Performer: Shocks

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15

Type of Music: Grunge, Alternative Rock

About: Birmingham-based band made up of members Raidy, Carter, David and Luciana described their sound as “Sonic Garbage” on their Facebook page. The band has developed a regional following and can be found any week playing gigs around Birmingham and the Southeast.

You might have heard: Antibodies

For fans of: White Stripes, Velvet Underground, Thee Oh Sees

Social: Facebook, Instagram.

