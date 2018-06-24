Birmingham SlossFest profile: White Reaper

Performer: White Reaper

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the Blast Stage.

Type of music: Straight-up, guitar-driven arena rock.

About: This Louisville, Kentucky-based band has evolved over time, from a garage-punk-edged sound to playing thunderous, drum-pounding, guitar-army-style rock. Singer-guitarist Tony Esposito sets the pace with high-energy vocals while twin brothers Nick and Sam Wilkerson keep the rock machine running on drums and bass. Guitarist Hunter Thompson and keyboardist Ryan Hater round out the tidal wave of sound. Expect their show at SlossFest to be loud and proud – a rousing, fist-pumping, head-shaking rock-and-roll rumpus.

Discography: “The World’s Best American Band” LP (2017), “White Reaper Does It Again” LP (2015) “White Reaper” EP (2014).

You might have heard: “Judy French,” “Eagle Beach,” “Little Silver Cross.”

For fans of: The Orwells, Bleached and King Tuff.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.