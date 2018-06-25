Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Brent Cobb

Performer: Brent Cobb

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blast Stage.

Type of Music: Country.

About:

When you listen to Brent Cobb sing, one thing becomes obvious very quickly: Georgia is on his mind.

The influence of growing up in a small Southern town populates Cobb’s music, from songs like “Shine on Rainy Day” to “Come Home Soon.”

“It just is Georgia,” Cobb says in his online bio. “It’s just that rural, easygoing way it feels down there on a nice spring evening when the wind’s blowing warm and you smell wisteria, you know?”

Cobb is from Ellaville, Georgia, a small town between Atlanta and Savannah he says was the perfect place to grow up.

“The people have blue-collar values and believe in treating your neighbor like you want to be treated. They believe in curses and the dark finger of Fate and wield a sharp, dark sense of humor that sustains them through the hardest of times. Distant radio stations, roadside honky-tonks made of cinderblock and back-porch picking sessions heavy on the backbeat predominate under Spanish moss-strewn live oaks and loblolly pines.”

Cobb has opened for a number of artists on tour over the years, including Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton, but he says he enjoys writing songs more than touring. The passion has paid off because, besides producing most of his own songs, he’s also helped cut hits for Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

All three of Cobb’s albums were produced by Cobb’s cousin, famed Nashville producer Dave Cobb. The most recent album, “Providence Canyon,” was released in May 2018.

Discography:

“Providence Canyon” (2018).

“Shine on Rainy Day” (2016).

“No Place Left to Leave” (2006).

You might have heard:

“Come Home Soon”

“Mornin’s Gonna Come”

“Shine on Rainy Day.”

For fans of: Brothers Osborne, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell.

Social:

Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Website.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.