James Spann: Hot, humid week for Alabama, with scattered storms

HOT SUMMER DAYS: It is that time of the year when you can say “hot and humid with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms” and get the foreacst right just about every time. An upper ridge and abundant low-level moisture will be in place across the Deep South this week, providing the typical summertime weather for Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a heat advisory for some central Alabama counties today.

Understand it will be hot in all Alabama counties. I’m not sure anyone will notice the difference between a county like St. Clair, which is in the heat index, and adjacent Calhoun County, which is not included.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat indices could reach 105 degrees or higher for a few hours in some places with dewpoints in the 70s.

Scattered storms will fire up during the heat of the day; they will be totally random.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change; expect hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of scattered storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. But you always have the chance of a late-night/early-morning rogue storm. We had one this morning in the Birmingham metro area around 3-4 a.m. Afternoon highs will be in the 90- to 95-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Still hot, still humid. Partly sunny days, with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs mostly in the low 90s.

We will simply roll with a persistence forecast next week as we approach the Fourth of July holiday. It’s summer in Alabama.

TROPICS: All is very quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

