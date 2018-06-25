James Spann: Scattered strong storms in Alabama this afternoon

RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms formed quickly in the hot, humid air over Alabama this afternoon; heavier storms are producing torrential rain, small hail, strong winds and lots of lightning. We have a few reports of downed trees and power outages as well.

Temperatures are mostly in the 75- to 88-degree range across the northern third of the state, thanks to the showers and storms; Montgomery has reached 95 degrees at mid-afternoon. Showers and storms will fade away tonight as the air becomes more stable.

REST OF THE WEEK: There’s no real reason to forecast anything but classic summer weather in Alabama tomorrow through Friday — partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered showers and storms daily. The storms are most likely between 1 and 11 p.m., and the chance of any one spot getting wet most days is about 1 in 3. Highs will be in the 90- to 94-degree range on most days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More typical summer weather — hot and humid, with mixed sun and clouds, and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: New week, old forecast. Atmospheric conditions favor more hot, humid summer weather, with the usual pop-up afternoon storms in scattered spots. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Conditions are quiet across the Atlantic basin. We’ve had zero Atlantic named storm formations so far this June. The National Hurricane Center forecasts no Atlantic named storm development in the next five days. The last time June had no Atlantic named storms was 2014.

FRIDAY’S EF-2 CULLMAN TORNADO: It was the first EF-2 or higher tornado in Alabama during the month of June since June 26, 1994, when one EF-2 and two EF-3 tornadoes moved across the Tennessee Valley. See my thoughts on the way the warning process worked Friday night here.

