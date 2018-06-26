Alabama Legacy Moment: USS Alabama

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: USS Alabama
The USS Alabama anchors the Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile Bay. (file)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the USS Alabama.

Alabama Legacy Moment: USS Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

community

Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Waxahatchee

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Hot summer days, strong summer storms for Alabama

Next Story

Related Stories