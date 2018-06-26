On this day in Alabama history: Ruling made same-sex marriage legal in state

June 26, 2015

Same-sex couples in Alabama no longer had to travel out of state to get married following a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. In the majority ruling, the justices held that the Due Process clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees the right to marry, and that it applies to same-sex as well as opposite-sex couples. Many Alabama counties provide marriage licenses to same-sex couples. But in some counties, probate judges opposed to same-sex marriage have closed their marriage license divisions. In a few counties, probate judges are signing marriage licenses but no longer perform marriage ceremonies. A bill to do away with marriage licenses in Alabama altogether and instead require couples to file a form recording their marriage has failed to pass the Legislature.

