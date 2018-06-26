Distinguished Young Women take on oysters in Alabama

Enjoying fresh, raw oysters should be part of anyone’s visit to Alabama.

But the representatives in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) scholarship competition were not at the Wintzell’s Oyster House in downtown Mobile Monday for a leisurely meal.

Distinguished Young Women oyster-eating contest at Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile, Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Eight of the high school girls in Mobile this week for the DYW events competed to see who could down the most raw oysters in five minutes. Coming out on top was Megan Bizzell of New Mexico, who finished off 44 of the briny critters, pausing only to squeeze on a little lemon.

“I put lemon all over them and I just kind of ate them, I wasn’t really counting,” Bizzell said. “I’ve had oysters once before – I did the same thing, (put lemon on them) – but it was only like one or two, it definitely wasn’t 44.”

Jessica Yan of Arizona also “competed” in the contest, though she admitted she wasn’t so much trying to win as she was to enjoy “a burst of ocean and sea in your mouth, and happiness.”

“What I did was eat oysters and enjoy them and watch everyone else participate in the oyster-eating contest,” Yan said.

DYW events continue this week, culminating with the 61st National Finals competition at 7 p.m. June 28, 29 and 30 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.