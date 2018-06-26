James Spann: More heat, humidity and afternoon storms for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a hot one for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUMMERTIME IN ALABAMA: New day, old forecast. It must be summer in Alabama. Today’s weather will be hot and humid with a good supply of sunshine this morning; then, during the heat of the afternoon, scattered storms will fire quickly in random places. Like yesterday they could be pretty strong, with potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lots of lightning. The main window for the storms will come from around 1 until 11 p.m., and the chance of any one spot getting wet is around 1 in 3. The high will be in the low to mid 90s for most places, but where storms form temperatures will cool quickly into the 70s.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory again today, this time for a zone from near Tuscaloosa to Montgomery.

By definition this is where the heat index could hit 105, but trust me, it will be hot statewide.

REST OF THE WEEK: Very little change — still hot and humid with scattered storms around daily, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. The upper high over the region should weaken a bit late in the week, with highs getting back down toward 90 degrees. Also, storms could be a little more numerous Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Same situation. Most of the sun will come during the morning hours Saturday and Sunday; most of the thunderstorm activity will come during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 90 degrees both days.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEK: There’s no sign of any major changes next week; expect partly sunny, hot, humid days with the diurnal showers and storms daily in scattered spots. Highs will be mostly between 88 and 92.

TROPICS: Good news for beach goers — the Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the rest of June. The peak of the tropical season usually comes in August and September; sea surface temperatures are cooler than average through the deep tropics, and this could very well limit the number of tropical storms and hurricanes we experience this season.

