James Spann: Hot summer days, strong summer storms for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Again today in the hot, humid environment across Alabama we have random, scattered showers and storms in progress. Stronger storms are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning, and most of them at mid-afternoon are over the eastern and southern counties of the state.

Away from the storms, temperatures are mostly in the low 90s. Showers and storms will fade late tonight as the air becomes more stable.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’re still seeing no big reason to depart from your typical summer forecast — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and highs in the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the scattered storms will come from 1 until 11 p.m., and the chance of any one spot getting wet Saturday and Sunday is roughly 1 in 3. Otherwise, expect partly sunny days with highs continuing in the low 90s, very routine weather for late June and early July.

NEXT WEEK: Routine summer weather continues through the Fourth of July holiday; highs next week will stay at or just over 90 degrees, and each day we will see a good supply of sunshine mostly during the morning hours, and scattered storms mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. It’s that time of the year when things don’t change much.

TROPICS: A weak low has formed near the coast of North Carolina; there is only a low chance of this becoming a tropical depression over the next five days, and it will be moving northeast, away from land. The rest of the Atlantic basin remains very quiet.

