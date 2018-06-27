Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Big Freedia

Performer: Big Freedia

SlossFest: Saturday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage.

Type of music: Bounce, hip-hop, electronic.

About: The Queen of Bounce is coming to Birmingham. Big Freedia is a New Orleans-based bounce artist. Bounce music, which originated in New Orleans in the early 1990s, exists at the intersection of hip hop and dance music. Big Freedia travels with a renowned dance team performing bounce dance moves like “the twerk.”

Big Freedia stars in a hit reality show called “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce” on FuseTV. The show has had six seasons. She has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Watch What Happens Live,” NPR’s “All Things Considered” and “Marketplace,” “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” and “The Real.”

In recent years Big Freedia has been featured on work by several popular artists. She contributed to Beyonce’s hit single “Formation” in 2016 and Beyonce also used Big Freedia’s voice to open her 2016 Formation World Tour. She also appears on Diplo & DJ Snake’s 2016 single “Drop.” Most recently, Big Freedia provided an introduction on Drake’s 2018 song “Nice for What.”

Catch Big Freedia and her shake team on the Monster Energy Shed Stage on Saturday during Sloss Fest.

Discography: “Just Be Free” (2014), “Third Ward Bounce” (2018).

You may have heard: “Karaoke (feat. Lizzo),” “Rent,” “3rd Ward Bounce” and “Gin In My System.”

For fans of: Lizzo, Mykki Blanco, Sissy Nobby, Le1f, Azealia Banks

Social: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.