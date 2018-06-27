Celebrate Independence Day, have fun at American Village on July 4

Enjoy some red, white and blue family fun and ring in July 4 at the American Village in Montevallo.

The gates open at 11 a.m. with fun activities throughout the day, ending at the twilight’s last gleaming with a spectacular fireworks show.

Fireworks are always a hit. (Melanie Poole/American Village) Try delicious frozen treats from Frios. (Melanie Poole/American Village) Take photos with your favorite revolutionary characters and more. (Melanie Poole/American Village) An orchestra will serenade the crowd to “The Star Spangled Banner.” (Melanie Poole/American Village) See Revolutionary War reenactments. (Melanie Poole/American Village)

“Celebrate America’s 242nd birthday at the American Village in Montevallo,” said American Village Communications Officer Melanie Poole. “We’ll have lots of activities for the entire family throughout the day. It’s fun for all ages.”

Visitors can see Washington Hall, inspired by George Washington’s Mount Vernon home. Step into the colonial courthouse, similar to Williamsburg’s 1770 courthouse, visit the full-size replica Oval Office and Liberty Hall, whose interior is patterned after the East Room of the White House. Other sites, such as Concord Bridge and the Colonial Chapel, are reminiscent of the originals.

There are plenty of hands-on, interactive activities for the kids. Children can make chalk drawings about what Independence Day means to them, find their way through the amazing colonial maze and play games on the green. Party like it’s 1776 by dressing up with clothes from the colonial trunk, test your skills at the rock climbing wall or play 18th century table games. When the kids tire of games, the family can take a break by watching costumed, historical interpreters explore the ideals of American liberty.

For Birmingham resident Gilbert Nicholson, attending the 188-acre American Village for the Fourth of July has been a family “staple event” for several years.

“My kids love it,” Nicholson said. “We’ve gone many, many times. The fireworks are fantastic. And the food is really good. I highly recommend going to American Village for the Fourth.”

American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 South in Montevallo, Alabama, 35115. Call 205-665-3535 for more information.

Admission is $5. Veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under get in free. See the schedule of events here.