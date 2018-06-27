On this day in Alabama history: Hank Aaron selected unanimous All-Star

June 27, 1959
Baseball great and Alabama native Hank Aaron got to play in two All-Star games in 1959, after his fellow players, along with big-league coaches and managers, selected him unanimously for the National League All-Star squad. It was the first time any player was selected by unanimous vote. Major League Baseball scheduled two annual All-Star games from 1959 to 1962, hoping it would revive interest in the matchup. The first All-Star game of 1959, played at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, has another interesting Alabama connection. With Aaron on first base, another Alabama baseball great, famed center fielder Willie Mays, hit a triple, bringing Aaron home for the winning run. To this day, Aaron, who played right field, holds the record for having been chosen more times than any other Major League player for an All-Star team – 25 in all. Right behind him, tied for second place at 24, are Mays and legendary outfielder and first baseman “Stan the Man” Musial.
