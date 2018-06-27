James Spann: More scattered storms for Alabama this afternoon

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MORNING SUN, AFTERNOON STORMS: All is quiet across Alabama early today; we expect a good supply of sunshine this morning, followed by the usual round of random, scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Most of the storms will come from 1 until 11 p.m., and with a little dynamic support from the southern edge of the westerlies, they could be pretty strong over the northern counties of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) defined for the northeast corner of Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) down to Haleyville, Trussville, Pell City and Roanoke.

The main threat will come from strong straight-line winds, possibly enough in a few spots to knock down trees and power lines. But the storms will still be random and scattered, and it won’t rain everywhere.

It will be another hot summer day; the high will be in the low 90s, and parts of central Alabama are under a heat advisory with potential heat index values peaking near 105 for a brief time before afternoon storms can cool things down.

REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: The weather will feature basically more of the same — partly sunny, hot, humid days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet most days will be around 1 in 3, and afternoon highs will hold mostly in the low 90s. Just what you expect in late June and early July in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The overall synoptic weather pattern won’t change, and accordingly the weather stays the same through most of the week — hot, humid days with the threat of a passing thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Daily storms will be random and scattered, and there’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. Highs will be at or just over 90 degrees on most days. Again, this is just what we almost always get in July around here.

TROPICS: A weak disturbance off the North Carolina coast has only a 10 percent chance of any development over the next five days as it moves out to sea. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and if you have a trip planned to the Gulf of Mexico beaches from Gulf Shores over to Panama City Beach, you will have no tropical worries for at least the next seven to 10 days.

