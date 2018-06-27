James Spann: Strong storms across north Alabama this afternoon

RADAR CHECK: On this hot summer afternoon, strong storms are in progress over the northern half of Alabama. Heavier storms are producing gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for the northeast corner of the state through tonight, with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for the rest of north and central Alabama.

Away from the thunderstorms, temperatures have reached the 90- to 95-degree range across much of Alabama. Storms will fade away late tonight.

THURSDAY: Not much change; hot, humid weather continues with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Again, where storms develop they could pack a punch. The SPC has much of our state in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. Strong winds will be the main concern.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much on these three days. Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds daily; scattered showers and storms develop mostly between 1 and 11 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be about 1 in 3 each day. Classic weather for the end of June and the first of July.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast for Independence Day week, with highs at or just over 90 on most days, a partly sunny sky and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It is that time of the year when our weather just doesn’t change much.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the vast Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. No tropical worries if you are headed to the central Gulf Coast.

