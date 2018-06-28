Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Nikki Lane

Performer: Nikki Lane

Sloss Fest: Sunday, July 15, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Blast Stage

Type of Music: Country

About: If you search for outlaw country music, Nikki Lane will top the list.

This 34-year-old singer-songwriter from South Carolina is reinventing the nostalgic sounds of country music, spinning the feel of country legends like Wanda Jackson into modern hits with her unique sound. She describes her latest album, “Highway Queen,” as a “journey through heartbreak that takes exquisite turns.”

“Love is the most unavoidable thing in the world,” Lane says. “The person you pick could be half set-up to destroy your life with their own habits – I’ve certainly experienced that before and taken way too long to get out of that mistake.”

Lane has spent much of the past seven years on the road since the release of her debut album, “Walk of Shame,” in 2011. She solidified her place in the ranks of outlaw country with her second album, “All or Nothin’,” in 2014, a collection that earned her glowing reviews from Rolling Stone, NPR and the Guardian. She says the months away from home on tour is worth it.

“Am I excited to spend years of my life in a van, away from family and friends? No, but I’m excited to share my songs, so they’ll reach people and help them get through whatever they’re going through. To me, that’s worth it.”

Discography:

“Highway Queen” (2017)

“All or Nothin’” (2014)

“Walk of Shame” (2011)

For fans of: Wanda Jackson, Neko Case

