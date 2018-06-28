On this day in Alabama history: Jeff Malone, NBA star, was born

June 28, 1961
Malone was born in Mobile and attended high school in Georgia before playing college basketball at Mississippi State University. He was selected by the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) as the 10th pick in the first round of the 1983 NBA Draft and made his professional debut in October that year. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 19 points per game over 13 seasons in the NBA, which included turns with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. In 1996, his final season, Malone was among the star players featured in the Warner Bros./Looney Tunes movie “Space Jam,” along with Michael Jordan and Alabama native Charles Barkley. After retiring, Malone coached for several years in the NBA developmental league. He is the nephew of the late Vivian Malone Jones, one of the first two African-Americans to enroll at the University of Alabama after being briefly barred at the “schoolhouse door” in 1963 by then-Gov. George Wallace. She became the university’s first black graduate in 1965.
