Distinguished Young Women enjoy rib-eating contest at Mobile’s Saucy Q

By Mike Kittrell

Taylor Blatchford of Nevada is declared the winner by restaurant hostess LeRoyce Kennedy as state representatives from the national Distinguished Young Women organization compete in a rib-eating contest at Saucy Q Bar B Que on Wednesday. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)

Taylor Blatchford, the Nevada representative at the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) National Finals in Mobile, said she didn’t have a strategy for eating ribs and hadn’t even planned to participate in the competition until someone handed her a Saucy Q Bar B Que T-shirt.

“They were really good and they are definitely my favorite type of meat,” Blatchford said of the ribs.

After cleaning the meat off four ribs in just over three minutes, Blatchford was declared the winner of the DYW Saucy Q rib-eating contest.

Harriet Huang, Wisconsin’s representative for DYW, said she enjoyed the barbecue despite not winning the competition.

“I loved the ribs. They tasted amazing,” she said. “It was my first eating contest. It was real fun.”

As fun as winning the rib-eating contest was, Blatchford said that has not been the highlight of her nearly two weeks in Alabama’s Port City.

“The community of Mobile has been so helpful and welcoming toward all of us,” she said.

During DYW’s “Be Your Best Self Day,” Blatchford spent time volunteering at Woody’s Song School, which helps children on the autism spectrum.

“It was just great and it truly opens your eyes to all of the amazing people who make this community such a wonderful place,” she said.

Elbert Wingfield, owner of Saucy Q Bar B Que, welcomes Distinguished Young Women state representatives for a rib-eating contest. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Distinguished Young Women representatives, l-r, Lexi White of Vermont, Jessica Yan of Arizona and Taylor Blatchford of Nevada compete in a rib-eating contest at Saucy Q Bar B Que. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Sierra Knight of Texas enjoys some Alabama ribs. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
DYW representative Taylor Blatchford of Nevada distinguishes herself as the rib-eating champion. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Distinguished Young Women representatives, l-r, Harriet Huang of Wisconsin, Ashlen Wright of North Dakota and Cassidy Diamond of New Jersey compete in the rib-eating contest at Saucy Q Bar B Que in Mobile. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Ashlen Wright of North Dakota competes for the rib-eating title during DYW National Finals in Mobile. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Restaurant hostess LeRoyce Kennedy congratulates winner Taylor Blatchford of Nevada. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Restaurant hostess LeRoyce Kennedy congratulates rib-eating contest winner Taylor Blatchford of Nevada. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
Jessica Yan of Arizona competes in the DYW rib-eating contest. (Mike Kittrell/Alabama NewsCenter)
