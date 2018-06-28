Distinguished Young Women enjoy rib-eating contest at Mobile’s Saucy Q

Taylor Blatchford, the Nevada representative at the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) National Finals in Mobile, said she didn’t have a strategy for eating ribs and hadn’t even planned to participate in the competition until someone handed her a Saucy Q Bar B Que T-shirt.

“They were really good and they are definitely my favorite type of meat,” Blatchford said of the ribs.

After cleaning the meat off four ribs in just over three minutes, Blatchford was declared the winner of the DYW Saucy Q rib-eating contest.

Harriet Huang, Wisconsin’s representative for DYW, said she enjoyed the barbecue despite not winning the competition.

“I loved the ribs. They tasted amazing,” she said. “It was my first eating contest. It was real fun.”

Distinguished Young Women get saucy at rib-eating contest from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

As fun as winning the rib-eating contest was, Blatchford said that has not been the highlight of her nearly two weeks in Alabama’s Port City.

“The community of Mobile has been so helpful and welcoming toward all of us,” she said.

During DYW’s “Be Your Best Self Day,” Blatchford spent time volunteering at Woody’s Song School, which helps children on the autism spectrum.

“It was just great and it truly opens your eyes to all of the amazing people who make this community such a wonderful place,” she said.

Also see photos and video of the Distinguished Young Women oyster-eating contest.