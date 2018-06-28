Fire up the grill and light up the sky with Can’t Miss Alabama’s Independence Day celebration

Holidays are what we live for in Can’t Miss Alabama.

Thunder on the Mountain

The annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display is Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. This year, the fireworks will showcase a variety of new colors and patterns. The 20-minute show will play popular patriotic music. The event is rain or shine.

Admission is free.

The display will take place above Vulcan. Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m.

This year, Thunder on the Mountain will showcase a variety of new colors and patterns. (Rachel Callahan) This year, Thunder on the Mountain will showcase a variety of new colors and patterns. This year, Thunder on the Mountain will showcase a variety of new colors and patterns. (Tommy Mosley)

4th of July at the Zoo

Join in the fun at the Birmingham Zoo on Independence Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feed the lorikeets in the Schaeffer Eye Center Lorikeet Aviary, take a ride on the Jane H. Brock Soaring Safari Zipline Adventure, ride the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Wild Slide and watch the Red Diamond Sea Lion show.

Visit the website for more information.

Independence Day Eve at the Birmingham Barons

Start the holiday celebration early at the Independence Day Eve Birmingham Barons vs. Jackson Generals baseball game. Game time is at 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field. Go here for tickets. The ballpark is located at 1401 1st Ave. S. in Birmingham.

For more details, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Celebrate Independence Day Eve with the Birmingham Barons. (Contributed) Join in the fun at the Birmingham Zoo on Independence Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed)

Prattville’s Fourth of July Celebration

Pull out your red, white and blue for fireworks, food and fun on Independence Day. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade through downtown Prattville, ending at Pratt Park, where the Lion’s Club will host its annual barbecue fundraiser. The celebration includes music, a patriotic program, free concert, fireworks, arts and crafts, cardboard boat races and a swimming competition.

For more information about these events, contact Parks and Recreation at 334-595-0800 or special events at 334-595-0854 or visit http://www.prattvilleal.gov./.

Liberty Day in Columbiana

Fun and excitement for everyone will be at the 32nd annual Liberty Day event June 29-30 in Columbiana. Enjoy favorite traditional activities: fireworks, car show, arts and crafts, museum tours, hot dog eating contest, patriotic dog costume contest, parade, local vendors and children’s activities. Headliners are the Rock Candy Band and the Negotiators.

The hours are Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact [email protected] for the details.

Jazz in the Park

This weekend’s Jazz in the Park concert series will feature B Natural featuring Terrell Maye and Darryl Evan Jones on Sunday, July 1 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ensley Park. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/.

Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications. Dates are subject to change.

Patriotic Concert

Kick off the holiday at Prattville’s Independence Day Celebration featuring patriotic music as a tribute to our country’s independence and for those who have fought for our freedom. The concert is a free family-friendly gathering at the Pratt Park Amphitheater Sunday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 334 595-0854 or visit http://www.prattvilleal.gov./.

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast” runs through July 1 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater in Birmingham. In this classic story, learn how a village girl helps a cold-hearted beast under a spell get out of isolation. Follow this link for ticket information. For more information, call 205-324-2424.

The Dorothy Jemison Day Theater is located at 800 19th Street N.

Homewood July 4th Festival

Get a great view of the fireworks July 4th in downtown Homewood from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will be plenty of children’s activities, including inflatable and rides.

The ticket for the activities is $10.

Follow the event on social media: Facebook, Twitter or visit the website.

Get a great view of the fireworks July 4th in downtown Homewood. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will be plenty of children’s activities, including inflatable and rides. (Contributed) Get a great view of the fireworks July 4th in downtown Homewood. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will be plenty of children’s activities, including inflatable and rides. (Contributed)

Chilton County Peach Festival

June means peach season and that is where you will find Chilton County’s Peach Festival. Celebrate this year’s festival through Saturday, June 30 with pageants, tournaments, a peach run, art exhibitions, a cook-off, fishing tournament, live music, parades and live and silent auctions.

For more information on how to join the fun, call 205-755-2400.

Birmingham Taco Fest 2018

Come out to the second annual Birmingham Taco Fest Saturday, June 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewery and in the streets of Avondale. Eat the best tacos Alabama has to offer while enjoying live music and beverages.

Tickets are $5 presale and $10 at the door, while kids 10 and under get in free.

Follow this link for more information on the event and to buy tickets.

DeSoto State Park

Load up your car with family and friends for Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain July 6-7. Activities include a flag-making contest, parade, ice cream social, pool party, vehicle decorating show and music.

Click for more information.