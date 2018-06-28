James Spann: Alabama stays hot, humid with scattered storms

James Spann forecasts classic Alabama summer weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLASSIC SUMMER MIX: This time of the year, you can say the weather will be hot and humid with a chance of scattered afternoon storms and you will be correct 99 percent of the time. That is the situation again today for Alabama; most of the sun will come this morning, and most of the storms will come from 1 until 11 p.m. Like yesterday, where storms do form this afternoon they will be capable of producing strong straight-line winds. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in a marginal risk today — level 1 out of 5.

The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 40 percent this afternoon, and in addition to strong winds the storms will bring brief heavy rain and very frequent lightning. Remember, when you hear thunder, get indoors or into a car. The high today will be in the low 90s for most communities.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t be changing much. Each day will bring a mix of sun and clouds with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. The storms will be random, and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they form in advance. The odds of any one community seeing a storm will remain in the 40 percent category, and highs will be in the low 90s for most places.

The SPC has much of the state in a marginal risk again tomorrow.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEK: We will continue with a persistence forecast through next week. There are no signs of any big upper high that will put a lid on convection, so each day we will have lots of sun during the morning and scattered strong storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 88- to 91-degree range on most days.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. Expect very routine summer weather on the Gulf Coast, with lots of sun and just a brief passing storm from time to time.

