Thought-leader Robert Safian offers Alabama nonprofits advice on a changing world

It’s easy to see why anyone could have trepidation when it comes to dealing with today’s speed of change.

Robert Safian said the chaos is neither good nor bad, but it is real and must be acknowledged and dealt with.

“The world is changing. It’s changing at a pace that we haven’t seen before, and we’re not really trained for it, and we have to retrain ourselves to be able to make the most of it,” Safian told Alabama NewsCenter. “The opportunities with all of this change are spectacular, but you have to open yourself up to those ideas.”

Robert Safian shares five lessons for ‘Generation Flux’ from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Safian is the former editor-in-chief of Fast Company and is the founder, editor and managing director of The Flux Group. He spoke to nearly 300 people representing dozens of charitable organizations and nonprofits at the Alabama Power Foundation’s annual Elevate Conference this week.

The man who has advised CEOs of Ford, Nike, Target, YouTube and celebrities Alicia Keys, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Jordan Spieth offered insights for those seeking to provide care and services to the most needy in Alabama.

Safian’s first visit to Alabama left him impressed by the reception and the commitment of the organizations at Elevate. He met people he would consider to be part of what he has termed “Generation Flux.”

“Generation Flux refers to two things. It refers to the era we’re living in now – a time of rapid, high-velocity change that shows little signs of slowing down. And it also refers to a group of people – the kinds of people who are best positioned to thrive in this environment of change,” Safian said. “When I talk about this group of people, they are not defined by chronological age. You can be young or old and be GenFlux. The key is your mindset. It’s your willingness and ability to adapt to the changes going on around us.”

Zeke Smith, executive vice president of External Affairs at Alabama Power, addresses the 2018 Elevate Conference. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama NewsCenter's Keisa Sharpe, left, with Alabama Power Foundation President Myla Calhoun. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Kivi Leroux Miller hosts a workshop at the 2018 Elevate Conference. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Myla Caloun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation, addresses the 2018 Elevate Conference. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded 41 Elevate grants to nonprofits to meet pressing needs since 2014. In addition to Safian, the Elevate Conference included a workshop with Kivi Leroux Miller.

Alabama nonprofits tell their story at 2018 Elevate Conference from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.