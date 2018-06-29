Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Performer: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14, on the Steam Stage from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Type of Music: Modern folk rock

About: Like the New South of his roots, Jason Isbell doesn’t conform to ordinary labels. After years with Drive-By Truckers, he struck out on his own in 2007 and later assembled a band designed to meld his wide influences. You’ll hear melancholy doses of authentic country, folk, and shades of pop. What you won’t hear is the influence of safe corporate country.

His recent work is infused by recent experiences, such as his move back to north Alabama, and a move toward sobriety. The band has garnered four Grammy Awards:

2016 Best American Roots Song: “24 Frames”

2016 Best Americana Album: Something More Than Free

2018 Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires”

2018 Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound

Discography:

Sirens of the Ditch (2007)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (2009)

Here We Rest (2011)

Southeastern (2013)

Something More Than Free (2015)

The Nashville Sound (2017)

You might have heard: “Cover Me Up,” “24 Frames,” “If We Were Vampires”

For fans of: Son Volt, The Jayhawks, Drive-By Truckers

Social: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.