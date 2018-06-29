On this day in Alabama history: Regiment mobilized for war against Mexico 

June 29, 1846

Alabamians volunteered in droves to fight Mexico when war was declared over the territorial dispute related to the U.S. annexation of Texas. In Mobile, locals organized the 1st Alabama Infantry Regiment. It was the only regiment, along with a single battalion and a few independent companies, that was officially received into federal service from the state. The war was relatively brief – two years – and the United States won every battle, despite being outnumbered on the field. But primitive conditions and poor hygiene took their toll on the troops. Soldiers suffered from yellow fever, malaria, dysentery, smallpox, measles and other maladies. The 1st Alabama served for just 11 months, and lost only one man in combat. But 150 died from disease.

Landing of the American forces under Gen. Winfield Scott, at Vera Cruz, March 9, 1847. (N. Currier, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Portrait of Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) James K. Polk, 11th president of the United States. (Artwork by A. Newsam, lithograph by P.S. Duval, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Battle of Buena Vista, March 13, 1848. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Mexican Army retreating during the Battle of Buena Vista, Feb. 23, 1847. (N. Currier, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

