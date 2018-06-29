James Spann: Storms less widespread in Alabama today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading into the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STORMS MORE SCATTERED IN NATURE TODAY: That was quite the thunderstorm complex that moved through Alabama yesterday — a mesoscale convective system for sure, and possibly a “derecho.” There is a strict definition involved, and we will look at the data today to see if the complex hit those criteria. One way or another it was responsible for taking down hundreds and hundreds of trees statewide on the journey from north to south, on the eastern periphery of an upper high to the west. At one point more than 150,000 people in the state had no power; more than 50,000 are still without electrical service early this morning.

TODAY: We had a weakening band of showers coming down through north Alabama during the pre-dawn hours; the radar was quiet at daybreak. The big thunderstorm complex yesterday really worked the air mass over across the state; dewpoints are lower and instability values won’t be as high today. We will expect scattered storms this afternoon and this evening. Stronger ones should be over the western side of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms defined.

We will see a high in the low 90s in most spots today with a partly sunny sky; most of the scattered storms will come from 1 to 11 p.m.

THE WEEKEND: A moist, unstable air mass will continue across Alabama; look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and Sunday with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90, and the chance of any one spot getting wet will remain in the 40 percent category. Pretty typical midsummer weather.

NEXT WEEK: We will stick with a persistence forecast for the week and for Independence Day. There will be variations in the placement and coverage of scattered showers and storms each day, but those changes are determined by small-scale weather features that can’t be identified far in advance. We will continue to forecast partly sunny days with scattered showers and storms, most active during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on most days.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.