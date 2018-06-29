James Spann: Quiet afternoon in Alabama for a change

RADAR CHECK: As I write this around 3 in the afternoon, we have absolutely nothing on radar over the northern two-thirds of the state. The only echoes are over southern Mobile and Baldwin counties, and even there they are very isolated. The big MCS/derecho that raked our state really worked the atmosphere over; dewpoints and instability values today are much lower, and temperatures are in the upper 80s in many places — just not hot or unstable enough to get storms going.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Instability values should rise again, and we will forecast a rather typical summer weekend, with sun in the morning and scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Both the North American Mesoscale and the Global Forecast System models suggests moisture and instability values will be higher Sunday, meaning showers and storms should be more numerous then. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 40 to 50 percent Saturday and 60 to 70 percent Sunday. But it certainly won’t rain all day, and you should see a decent amount of sun both days, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the 87- to 91-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Sufficient moisture and instability will stay in place for the daily round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds daily with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s — again, pretty much what you expect during July in Alabama.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, with lots of dry air and cooler-than-average water temperatures. No tropical issues are expected through next week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.