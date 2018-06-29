Slow down through Brantley or get a costly photo

If beach traffic isn’t stacked up bumper-to-bumper through Brantley, it’s roaring through at breakneck speed.

The small Crenshaw County town 60 miles south of Montgomery is on U.S. Highway 331, one of the main routes from north Alabama to Destin, Seaside, Fort Walton and the western end of Panama City.

After several fatalities at Bailey’s Curve on the north side of town, Brantley officials put their foot down. They went to the state Legislature to get approval for using a camera to photograph speeders. Those caught breaking the state-set speed limit get a ticket in the mail with a photograph of their car.

Brantley is known as “The Front Porch City.” (Gilbert Nicholson/Alabama NewsCenter) U.S. Highway 331, which runs through Brantley, is a prime route to the beaches of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, but some drivers get in too big a hurry to get there. (Gilbert Nicholson/Alabama NewsCenter) A sign informs motorists that a traffic camera enforces the speed limit in Brantley. With such prominent warnings, the town doesn’t deserve to be called a speed trap, Assistant Police Chief Drew Morgan says. (Gilbert Nicholson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Brantley has unfairly been tagged as a speed trap, says Assistant Police Chief Drew Morgan, as evidenced by prominent signs warning motorists of the camera well in advance. Speed limits on 331, he said, are established by the state of Alabama.

Morgan explains Brantley is unique – it’s called “The Front Porch City” for houses with porches lined up and down both sides of 331.

“We’re a sidewalk town, where elderly people and kids walk up and down the sidewalk, and kids ride their bikes. We have elderly people backing out of their driveways right on to 331. It’s not a good place to be speeding through here because so much can happen that can get people injured,” says Morgan, a 17-year veteran of the police department.

Certain hours of the summer, traffic through Brantley and other towns along 331 can back up for miles, both directions, prompting police to shut down traffic lights and use officers to direct traffic.

But then there are times it’s free and clear, right through the middle of town.

“We’re not trying to ruin anybody’s vacation. I don’t like writing anybody a ticket,” Morgan says. “The intent is to slow traffic down. We want tourists to come through our beautiful town, take their time, look at the scenery, stop and shop or buy a Coke or get gas or something to eat and enjoy Brantley. But we want everybody to be safe.”