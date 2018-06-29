Severe storms cause significant outages; crews from across the South helping to restore service

By Donna Cope and Ike Pigott

A snapped power pole lies in the street in Bluff Park. Of 220,000 Alabama Power customers who lost service during Thursday's severe storms, crews had restored service to 175,000 by Friday morning. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter)

More than 2,500 workers from 11 states are on the way to Alabama, after an intense line of thunderstorms disrupted power for more than 220,000 Alabama Power customers on Thursday. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews working through the night had restored power to more than 175,000 customers. About 46,000 customers were still without service, scattered widely across Alabama Power territory.

Most of the outages were caused by high winds, which reached speeds of 60 mph or more in some places. The winds knocked down trees already loosened from significant rains, which took down power poles and power lines. As of Friday morning, evaluators had identified more than 100 broken poles and other infrastructure damage.

Customers should stay away from downed lines. Keep pets away from downed lines and do not drive over them. Report hazardous conditions to Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726.

The additional crews are coming from across the South and the Midwest – Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia. Some crews had already arrived Friday morning, with others on the way.

Crews will work as quickly as possible while being safe to restore remaining customers.

“This storm was a significant event, not typical of the season’s usual thunderstorms,” said Chuck Coleman, Alabama Power Storm Center co-director. “It’s similar to past summer storm events, but instead of diminishing, the intensity of the storm moved from northeast to southwest and maintained its strength. Most storms move from west to east, so this was kind of an unusual thing to see.”

A downed tree and power lines in Bluff Park testify to the strength of Thursday’s storms. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama Power crews are busy restoring electrical service to thousands of customers following Thursday’s storms, which downed hundreds of trees across Alabama. (Whitney Massey/Alabama NewsCenter)
A tree uprooted by a gust of wind on Thursday in Homewood awaits removal. (Michael Sznajderman/Alabama NewsCenter)
