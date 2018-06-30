On this day in Alabama history: Convict leasing ended in Alabama

June 30, 1928

The origins of Alabama’s horrific convict-leasing system predated the Civil War. But it was in 1875, during a state fiscal crisis, that the state embraced convict leasing as a source of revenue. It was quickly adopted by counties across the state, creating a form of government-sanctioned neo-slavery in which blacks were arrested by authorities on questionable or completely bogus charges and then leased to private industry as laborers. While the system provided revenue for government, the cost of the labor was so low that convicts became essentially disposable and were often worked to death in deplorable conditions in mines, quarries, lumberyard and farms, only to be replaced by more convict laborers. By the latter part of the 19th century, almost all leased convicts were being sent to large mine operators that built prisons on-site to house them. In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Mine in Jefferson County killed 123 African-American county prisoners, increasing calls to end the system. Alabama was the last state in the nation to halt convict leasing, a full five years after Florida.

Convicts in their sleeping quarters in Birmingham in 1907. Alabama was the last state in the nation to end the practice of leasing convicts to industries for their labor. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) Guards watching a convict-lease work gang in Birmingham. Between 1875 and 1928, the state and counties of Alabama leased prisoners to agriculture and industrial firms. The Birmingham District was by far the most invested in the use of convicts for labor. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives)

