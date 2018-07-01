Birmingham SlossFest profile: AJR

Performer: AJR

Sloss Fest: Monster Energy Shed Stage, Sunday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Type of music: Boy band indie pop with a helping of happy hip-hop.

About: Some 10 years ago, brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan (ergo AJR) Met started performing for loose change in New York’s Washington Square Park when they were kids. Fast forward a decade and the pop trio are a verifiable “phenom.” The three grew up in a small Manhattan apartment, sharing a room. Today, they write, record and produce their own music in the New York apartment they share – and put it out on their own record label, AJR Productions. Jack takes lead vocals, with Adam on bass and Ryan on ukulele but they all sing and play multiple instruments and will mix it up on stage, with percussion, sample machines, guitar and keyboard, among other implements. Their bubbly music blends harmonies reminiscent of Simon & Garfunkel and the Beach Boys with elements of modern Hip Hop and rap, from Kanye West to Kendrick Lamar to Macklemore. Add the boys’ bouncy, infectious stage presence, which demands the audience get up and dance. Expect a lot of young ladies in the crowd to sing along, and scream a lot.

AJR is ready to bring their blend of indie pop, hip-hop to Sloss Fest. (contributed)

Discography: “The Click” LP (2017), “What Everyone’s Thinking” EP (2016), “The Living Room” LP (2015) “Infinity” EP (2014), “I’m Ready” EP (2014).

You might have heard: “I’m Ready,” “Infinity,” “Sober Up.”

For fans of: Wrabel, Quinn XCII, Jon Bellion and Walk the Moon.

Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

