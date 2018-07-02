Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Quinn XCII

Performer: Quinn XCII

Sloss Fest: Saturday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage

Type of music: Indie, Pop

About: Mikael Temrowski, better known by his stage name Quinn XCII, is an American indie-pop artist from Detroit, Michigan. His career started on YouTube when he uploaded videos of himself rapping to popular instrumentals and released an original called “They Know” in 2011. Quinn was recognized by Ayokay, who is now his long-time friend and producer, and they began recording authentic music in Ann Arbor while Quinn was a student at Michigan State.

In 2015, Quinn released his debut EP “Change of Scenery” and followed that with his single “Stung,” which jumped to No. 1 on Hype Machines Popular Charts. Shortly after, he was featured in Ayokay’s single “Kings of Summer,” which climbed to No. 1 on the Spotify Global Viral Chart for three consecutive weeks. In March 2016, Quinn XCII released his EP “Bloom” and went on his first nationwide tour, performing in 24 cities.

Quinn XCII’s album “The Story of Us” was released in September 2017, which led to him being added to the roster of Visionary Music Group, an independent record label. His blend of pop, hip-hop, electronic dance mix and soul are what makes this artist unique and attractive to a wide variety of audiences.

Discography: “The Story of Us” (2018), “Bloom” (2016).

You may have heard: “Flare Guns,” “Straightjacket,” “Always Been You,” “Good Friend.”

For fans of: Marc E. Bassy, Jon Bellion, Louis The Child, gnash.

Social: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features 44 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.