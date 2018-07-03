Alabama’s Outlet Shops of Grand River shopping center gets ‘chalk art bombed’

It was a chalk art bomb! Explosions in expression of patriotism, flowers, cartoon characters and abstract art blanketed the plaza at The Outlet Shops of Grand River chalk bombing this past weekend.

In advance of the Fourth of July, Atlanta artist Katie Bush began the weekend by chalking two patriotic three-dimensional artworks: one of an eagle on a red, white and blue hat, another of a puppy wearing patriotic gear. Bush shared tips and answered questions on 3D design from teens interested in art.

Children enjoy one of two patriotic themed works of chalk art created by Katie Bush at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Katie Bush creates one of two pieces of chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Kevin and Devin Taylor create their own chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) One of the chalk art creations at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Devin Taylor works on his chalk art creation at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Kaylee Kennemur shows off her chalk art creation at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) The Beasleys got in on the chalk art action at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Kevin Taylor works on his creation at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Dianna and Avery Kennemur got involved creating chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Kevin, Rasheed and Devin Taylor were among those enjoying creating the chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Miss Leeds Area Braidyn Lazenby and Outstanding Teen Coco Green came out to support the chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) The Hoffmans also got involved in creating chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Kylee Hoffman drew her dream home out of chalk at The Outlet Shops at Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Miss Leeds Area Braidyn Lazenby and Outstanding Teen Coco Green help Kylee Hoffman with her chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) One of the chalk art creations at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Miss Leeds Area Braidyn Lazenby and Outstanding Teen Coco Green came out to support the chalk art and pose with young artists like Kylee Hoffman at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Heather and Chloe Turner enjoyed creating chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) Hunter Gulledge works on his chalk art creation at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) One of the chalk art creations at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith) The Kennemurs made a family day out of creating chalk art at The Outlet Shops of Grand River. (Stacy Smith)

“It was delightful to see people admiring each other’s art, sharing red and blue chalk sticks, and discussing their favorite cartoon characters,” said Christine Szalay Strange, vice president of Operations.

Miss Leeds Area Braidyn Lazenby and Outstanding Teen Coco Green came out to survey the art and jumped in to help Kylee Hoffman draw her dream home.

“It was great fun to host people of all ages eager to grab a bucket filled with chalk and draw. You never know what visions are in a young girl’s or teenage boy’s mind, until you give her or him the chance to draw. The chalk art bombing was a great way to foster community,” said Strange.

The art will be protected through July 3 and after that will last as long as weather and traffic allows.

You can watch Katie Bush put together one of her 3D designs in the video below.