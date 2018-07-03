Birmingham Sloss Fest profile: Jai Wolf

Performer: Jai Wolf.

SlossFest: Saturday, July 14, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Monster Energy Shed Stage.

Type of music: Indie-Electronic Dance Music.

About: Jai Wolf broke onto the electronic music scene in 2014 in a way that most fledgling music producers only dream of. His bootleg remix of “Ease My Mind” was discovered by electronic dance music (EDM) legend Skrillex, who played it in his headline sets at shows across the world. Though that initial breakout was for classic EDM-style work, Wolf’s first release – an EP called “Kindred Spirits” – showed a different set of skills, featuring beats less reliant on drops and more interested in melody and lyrics.

Born in Bangladesh and raised in New York City, Wolf (whose real name is Sajeeb Saha) is known for producing music that blends classic electronica features with aspects of chillwave and indie rock. Wolf has said of his music: “I like writing songs that have a duality; a complexity of feeling that takes you to a melancholy, reflective space.”

Wolf is known for maintaining a strong relationship with his fans through social media. “Kindred Spirits” was inspired by an exchange he saw on Twitter; two of his fans became friends after wearing the same piece of merchandize to a show. Wolf was fascinated by the way that music brought two people together, and has called his EP “a tribute to that concept.” Each song represents a different type of connection.

Wolf’s best-known track is “Indian Summer,” which he released in 2015. The song has since been featured in a major GoPro ad campaign, has appeared on “American Idol” and was played during one of Kobe Bryant’s final basketball games.

His first LP is expected this year.

Discography: “Kindred Spirits” (2016).

You may have heard: “Indian Summer,” “Ease My Mind (feat. Niki and the Dove/Jai Wolf Remix)” by Skrillex, “Drive,” Like It’s Over” and “Starlight.”

For fans of: ODESZA, Flume, Big Wild, Marshmello, DJ Snake.

Social: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 14-15 and features more than 40 performers on four stages. Buy tickets here.